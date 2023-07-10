Local vet enters sentence hearing on sexual offence charges

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local veterinarian’s sentencing hearing began Monday morning after he pleaded guilty to three sexual offence related charges last year.
Justin Sewell, who appeared in court Monday, was charged following a sexual assault investigation, which began in 2019.
The alleged offences reportedly occurred in Charlie Lake in 2007.
He pleaded guilty to sexual assault, unlawfully recording intimate images and voyeurism on November 15th, 2022.
On Monday, the judge heard testimony from the victim and other witnesses.
The sentencing hearing is expected to last a few days.
In order to prevent the victim and witnesses from being identified, details from the hearing are under a publication ban.