Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: A Rough Month for Canadian Media

Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
If you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all daily newsletter subscribers receive it every Sunday!
Behind the Scenes
Spencer here. Folks, it’s been a rough month for Canadian media.
On June 14th, Bell Media announced it would cut 1,300 jobs and close 6 of its radio stations. Just over a week later, Meta announced that it would block Canadian news after Bill C-18 passed. Google later followed suit, announcing that it would also block access to news in Canada.
On June 23rd, Bell Media asked the CRTC to remove its requirements for local news, claiming that it was too costly and that viewers weren’t watching as long as they used to.
Then, on June 27th, two of Canada’s largest news publishers, Postmedia and Torstar, confirmed that talks are ongoing for a potential merger. This comes at a time when trust in online news is at an all-time low in Canada, according to Reuters’ yearly journalism report.
What does this mean for you? Essentially it means it’s about to get more difficult for you to access quality, objective journalism.
This is why your support is so important. Without your contributions, we would not be able to produce the stories we do. Quality journalism takes time and resources that continue to dwindle in our country.
Stay up-to-date with stories impacting your community by subscribing to our newsletter, and if you like what you read, please consider becoming a Supporter so we can keep telling the stories that matter to you.
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision impacting property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of June 25 to July 1, 2023:
- Plane Crash: near Simpson Lake results in a man’s death. Chetwynd RCMP are looking to speak with witnesses.
- Court Report: of the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from June 19th to 23rd.
- Residents Voice Their Concerns: about the Treaty Land Sharing Network. Before this meeting, Treaty 8 First Nations withdrew their support for the network. PRRD has decided to issue an apology regarding the handling of this proposal.
To stay up-to-date on local news and events, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Want to keep local journalism alive? Become a Supporter!
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.