Court Report: June 19th to 23rd

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from June 19th to 23rd.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, June 19th sentencing:
Curtis Henry Apsassin (born 1978)
Apsassin was found guilty of the impaired operation of a conveyance for an incident in Blueberry River on September 18th, 2020. He was given fines totalling $1,300, including a victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime, and a 12-month prohibition from driving.
He was also found guilty of taking or occupying a vehicle or vessel without the owner’s consent for an incident in Blueberry River on October 24th, 2022. He was given a 12-month probation order, a $100 victim surcharge and a suspended sentence, which is like a conditional discharge in that the accused is given conditions to follow.
Tyrone Douglas Davis (born 1983)
Davis was found guilty of theft of $5,000 or under for an incident in Fort St. John on March 13th, 2021. He was given a conditional discharge, a 12-month probation order and a $100 victim surcharge.
James Howard Paul Grant (born 2000)
Grant was found guilty of arson damaging property for an incident on June 6th in Fort St. John. He was ordered to submit a DNA sample, spend two years less a day in jail, a 30-month probation order, a ten-year firearm prohibition and restitution totalling $6,000, which requires the offender to pay the victim for financial losses the victim suffered because of the crime.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, June 20th sentencing:
Dwayne Leon Testawitch (born 1971)
Testawitch was sentenced for causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in Fort St. John on July 27th, 2022. He was given a one-year, $500 recognizance after the allegation. If he breaks the conditions laid out by the court, he must pay the $500.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, June 21st sentencing:
Calvin Bradley De Tremaudan (born 1994)
Tremaudan was sentenced for causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in Fort St. John on March 10th. He was given a one-year, $500 recognizance after the allegation.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, June 21st sentencing:
Calvin Bradley De Tremaudan (born 1994)
De Tremaudan was found guilty of driving while disqualified, a breach of a probation order and breaking and entering with intent to commit an offence for incidents from April 2022 to November 2022 in Dawson Creek. He was sentenced to a 12-month conditional sentence, which is a jail sentence to be served within Dawson Creek and jail time served.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, June 22nd sentencing:
Lisa Jody Nanooch (born 1980)
Nanooch was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm and a breach of undertaking in June 2022 in Chetwynd. She was ordered to submit a DNA sample and was given a 12-month probation order, a three-year firearm probation and one day in jail.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, June 23rd sentencing:
Brandon Richard Allen (born 1991)
Allen was found guilty of causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in Dawson Creek on September 7th, 2022. He was given a one-year, $500 recognizance after the allegation.
Ronald Stewart Dewinter (born 1945)
Dewinter was found guilty of possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with readily available ammo without a registration or licence, possession of a firearm without a licence or registration and possession for the purpose of trafficking. The charges occurred in Pouce Coupe on October 31st and November 1st, 2016.
He was given a conditional sentence totalling 1,394 days, or just over three years, victim surcharges totalling $400, two ten-year firearm prohibitions and ordered to submit a DNA sample.
