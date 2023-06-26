Man dies in plane crash near Simpson Lake, police seek witnesses

CHETWYND, B.C. — Chetwynd RCMP is looking to speak with witnesses to a small plane crash over the weekend that resulted in the death of a man.
Police received a call about the crash at Simpson Lake in the Mount Lemoray area around 5:41 p.m. on June 25th.
Once at the crash site, RCMP found the pilot and sole occupant of the Savannah rotax ultralight had died in the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and police are seeking any witnesses to the collision or any of its flights before the crash.
“There are indications that the pilot may have been attempting to make a landing prior to the crash, either at Simpson Lake or possibly Heart Lake,” said Sergeant Wahnese Antonioni, Detachment Commander for the Chetwynd RCMP. “Witnesses or video of the plane that day could play a significant role in determining causal factors in this tragic crash.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221.
