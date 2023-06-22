Hudson’s Hope waiting on Northern Health response on lifting boil water advisory

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope is awaiting a response from Northern Health on rescinding its boil water advisory.
In May, the district submitted water samples to a laboratory for bacteriological testing and water quality parameters, such as colour and hardness. The results were received in early June, according to the district.
All results are reportedly within B.C. and Canadian Drinking Water Quality Guidelines.
On June 15th, the district’s treatment plant consultant applied to Northern Health to rescind the boil water advisory for the district. Northern Health inspectors visited the water treatment plant on June 20th to inspect the temporary water treatment process.
The district is awaiting Northern Health’s response to the application and the inspection results.
The district continues to ask water users to limit their outdoor watering to essential use only.
After over a year of boil water notices and do not consume orders due to constant issues with the town’s water treatment plant, the district announced its plan to return to river-sourced water late in 2022, with McElhanney as its engineering consultant.
An open house held by the district outlined the plant and water sources plans, including the multi-phase plan of reverting to river water and the talks with BC Hydro.
For any questions or concerns, the district can be reached at 250-783-9901.
