HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – A do not consume order was issued for the Hudson’s Hope water distribution system on Tuesday afternoon.

The order, issued in conjunction with the District of Hudson’s Hope and Northern Health, was called a precautionary measure by the district in a statement.

When the original boil water advisory was issued, Northern Health warned that any delays in fixing and cleaning the plant could result in this heightened advisory.

“If there are any delays encountered with getting the Reverse Osmosis system back on line then a do not consume notice may be considered for the community,” the authority said in a statement on their Healthspace website.

District staff, contractors, and consultants are working to fix the filtration system that went down on July 26th, 2022. The inspection uncovered an aerator media was plugged with iron and sulphur reducing bacteria bio film. As a result, the medium needed to be replaced.

Staff have so far replaced 60 Reverse Osmosis membrane cartridges and conducted shock chlorination of the water source.

Supply chain issues are slowing the arrival of parts and materials from outside the country, causing delays for staff, but changing the media is scheduled to begin this Thursday.