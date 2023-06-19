Donnie Creek wildfire now largest in B.C.’s history

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Donnie Creek wildfire has become the largest wildfire in the province’s history at 534,388 hectares.
The record was previously held by the Plateau wildfire in 2017, which burned within the Cariboo Wildfire Centre, reaching 521,012 hectares in size.
A fire that started north of Fort St. John in 1950 reached 1,400,000 hectares burning less than 100,000 hectares in British Columbia before spreading across the border into Alberta. The fire is considered the largest in North American history.
On Monday, 253 BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) personnel are working on the fire, including 171 firefighters, 15 helicopters, 40 pieces of heavy equipment and 50 structure protection personnel.
Marg Drysdale, a fire information officer on the Donnie Creek Complex, said the objectives remain to protect infrastructure and the Alaska Highway corridor.
The planned ignition near Trutch was completed Friday afternoon.
“They got really good solid lines there, and the crews are working in that area to do some mop up and to continue just working in the area, looking for some other contingency lines and preparing if they have to do any further planned ignitions there,” Drysdale said.
On the fire’s south flank, she said crews continue to work on the Beatton River and Tommy Road. About 60 firefighters are working to connect guards in the area.
A guard is a wide path or dirt road where all fuel is removed and can be achieved by hand or machinery for larger guards, also known as a control line.
Drysdale said BCWS continues to monitor the other two fires in the Donnie Creek Complex: the Muskwa River and Klua Lake wildfires.
The Muskwa River wildfire is about 22,413 hectares, and the Klua Lakes fire is approximately 37,869 hectares.
On Sunday, the Peace River Regional District rescinded an evacuation order, but some evacuation alerts and orders remain in place. An area restriction is also still in place around the wildfire.
The Tooga Creek wildfire grew to about 36,295 hectares, and an evacuation alert remains.
For the latest evacuation order and alert information, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality’s websites.
There are approximately 21 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.
The special air quality statement issued in northeastern B.C. ended Monday morning.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
