PRRD issues new evacuation alert due to Donnie Creek wildfire

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) expanded the evacuation alert in currently place for the Donnie Creek and Tommy Lakes area due to the Donnie Creek wildfire.
The district expanded the alert area on Monday afternoon based on recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service due to a potential risk to health and life safety.
According to the PRRD, the new alert area affects about 370 civic properties, including the Pink Mountain and Prespatou communities.
The new alert includes the following areas:
- 1 km north of Buckinghorse River bridge – south along the East side of Highway 97 North to km 260;
- West 8km of Highway 97 North due South to the end of Pink Mountain Road;
- South following Halfway River to the intersection of Boring Ranch Road and Cypress Creek Road;
- Due east to a point of intersection with Highway 97 North at km 177;
- Continue due east to the intersection with Beaton Airport Road at km 37;
- Continuing due east to the intersection with Prespatou Road at km 30;
- To a point approximately 5 km west of Milligan Creek Road;
- North approximately 22 km to a point of 1 km west of Milligan Creek Road;
- Due west to a point 4 km east of Pink Mountain;
- North 4 km east of Highway 97 north to a point of intersection with Sikanni River;
- Northeast for 4 ½ km to Mistahae Creek;
- Northwest to a point of intersection with the Buckinghorse River 11 km east of Highway 97 North; and
- West following Buckinghorse River to a point 1 km north of the Buckinghorse River Bridge.
The district said the area under the Donnie Creek/Tommy Lakes evacuation alert #8 is still under evacuation alert #10, adding that there are no changes to evacuation alert #9.
The PRRD said this alert does not apply to First Nations communities as they issue their own alerts and orders.
The district issued an evacuation order Sunday evening due to the Donnie Creek fire, which is now estimated at 465,955 hectares.
For more information, visit the PRRD’s website.
