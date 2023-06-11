New evacuation order and alert issued for Donnie Creek wildifre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has issued an evacuation order and a new evacuation alert for properties near the Donnie Creek/Tommy Lakes wildfire.
On Sunday, the region experienced strong northwesterly winds. This caused aggressive fire behaviour and growth in the southern part of the fire. The Wildfire Service will be deploying structure protection units to the area. The Donnie Creek wildfire is over 404,916 hectares and is considered one of the largest wildfires in B.C. history. The fire is approximately 136 km southeast of Fort Nelson and 158 km north of Fort St. John.
Donnie Creek/Tommy Lakes Evacuation Order #6 applies to properties that were previously under Evacuation Alert #7, including the following areas:
- 4 km east of Highway 97N between Sikanni Chief and Pink Mountain;
- due east from Pink Mountain to a point where it intersects with West Milligan Creek;
- due North 24 kms; and
- west to point of intersection (Sikanni Chief 4 km east of Highway 97).
The following area remains under Evacuation Alert #8:
- between Pink Mountain and Sikanni Chief, 1 to 4 km east of Highway 97.
This Alert does not apply to First Nations communities or municipalities as they issue their own orders and alerts.
Properties under the new evacuation order include:
- 26293 126 Rd.
- 24201 Beatton Airport Rd.
- 24839 Beatton Airport Rd.
- 23167 126 Rd.
- 24361 Beatton Airport Rd.
- 24839 PDR 200
- 18693 PDR 191
- 24865 Beatton Airport Rd.
- 26296 135 Rd.
- 18162 PDR 191
- 24541 Beatton Airport Rd.
- 24843 135 Rd.
- 17486 PDR 191
- 24531 Beatton Airport Rd.
Anyone evacuating should head to Fort St. John and the Pomeroy Sport Centre. The Emergency Support Services Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 12, 2023. You can also register by phone at 250-794-3310.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.