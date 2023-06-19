Special air quality statement ends for Peace River region, Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The special air quality statement issued on June 8th has ended for northeast British Columbia.
The air quality statement was issued by Environment Canada due to the poor air quality and reduced visibility caused by the Donnie Creek, West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek wildfires.
According to Environment Canada, Fort St. John is currently in the low-risk range, but smoke may return to the area in the coming days.
FireSmoke.ca also shows that Fort St. John may receive some wildfire smoke in the coming days, which may affect the Air Quality Health Index.
According to Environment Canada, the air quality will be high risk in smoky areas and low in areas without smoke in the next couple of days.
In areas with smoke, people considered at risk, including older people, children and people with lung conditions, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors.
The general public should also reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if they begin experiencing symptoms like coughing and throat irritation.
The latest information on air quality can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.
