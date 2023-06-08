Northeast B.C. to be impacted by wildfire smoke over next 24 to 48 hours.

Due to the wildfire smoke in the area, a special air quality statement has been issued in Northeastern B.C., including Fort St. John.
By Forest Fire News June 8, 2023 1 minute of reading
A black, white and grey map of B.C. with grey parts indicating the areas affected by the smokey skies advisory.
Areas affected by the Smoky Skies Advisory. (Government of B.C.)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Due to the wildfire smoke in the area, a special air quality statement has been issued in Northeastern B.C., including Fort St. John.

Environment Canada released a special air quality statement Thursday because of the poor air quality and reduced visibility caused by the Donnie Creek, West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek wildfires.

The region is expected to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to Environment Canada, the air quality is a high risk in smoky areas and a moderate risk in areas without smoke.

In areas with smoke, people considered at risk, including older people, children and people with lung conditions, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors.

The general public should also reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if they begin experiencing symptoms like coughing and throat irritation.

Throughout Thursday, the air quality index remains in the high-risk range in areas with smoke and the moderate-risk range in areas without.

A firesmoke.ca map showing the wildfire smoke affecting northeastern B.C.
The fire smoke affecting the area on Thursday morning. (Firesmoke.ca)

According to Firesmoke.ca, the smoke isn’t expected to dissipate until at least Saturday morning.

The latest information on air quality can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.

