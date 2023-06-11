Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: Do Asbestos Concrete Pipes Pose a Threat?

Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
Behind the Scenes
Our latest investigative story is available now for you to read. In this edition, our investigative reporter Spencer Hall looks into whether or not asbestos concrete pipes are dangerous as they are used in Fort St John to transport some of our drinking water. You can read about his adventures writing this article below, but first I wanted to shout out our Supporters! Because of you, we are able to write these types of stories that delve into important topics that we usually wouldn’t have the time to do. If you want more stories like these, consider becoming a Supporter today.
“Happy Sunday! Spencer here. After some wildfire-related delays, I’m excited to share my latest investigative article with you!
After receiving a tip from a resident, we decided to delve into the safety of asbestos concrete pipes delivering drinking water to residents here in Fort St. John. I was surprised to learn that in B.C., we don’t test for asbestos in our water, nor does the Canadian government have a set limit on how much asbestos can be in our drinking water.
I began working on this story in early May. On the day I was set to interview a prominent asbestos expert, Dr. Arthur Frank, Fort St. John was put on an evacuation alert. I had to quickly reschedule the interview and pivot to writing daily stories, not only to support my newsroom colleagues with their coverage of local wildfires but also to make sure you had the most up-to-date information about evacuation alerts and orders in our area.
Wildfires are scary, and I was proud to be able to provide you with prompt, factual information during such a stressful time. After a few weeks, I was able to return to working on this story, which is available to read now!
Give it a read, and let me know what you think! You can send me your comments or news tips at [email protected]”
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision impacting property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of June 4 to 10, 2023:
- Man with Shotgun: robbed the Charlie Lake General Store and a Fort St. John Subway on Saturday, June 3. The Fort St John RCMP continues to investigate and asks anyone to contact them at 250-787-8100.
- New Exhibit: at the Fort St John Museum is showcasing the biodiversity of Charlie Lake. Called The Lake Next Door, the exhibit is available until September 15, 2023.
- West Kiskatinaw Evacuation Order: was expanded on June 7, 2023. For all of our wildfire coverage, click here.
Thanks for Reading!
