City report to PRRD reveals $669k spent on pool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John spent $699,930 in 2022 on the North Peace Leisure Pool, according to a report to the Peace River Regional District (PRRD).
According to the presentation to regional directors on March 30th, the initial budget of the pool for 2022 was $700,000 but was reduced after two revised work plan budgets in August and September.
The report also indicated that $451,811 in operating and $655,000 in capital budgets were set aside for the North Peace Leisure Pool in 2023.
The report also showed that over $4 million would be spent on the pool between 2024 and 2027.
During their presentation, the City of Fort St. John representatives stated they understood the pool was on its last legs but that continuing to invest in the pool for the long run would be the best option until the facility was ready to move to another building.
The PRRD also put out a release stating that the regional district, the City of Fort St. John, and the District of Taylor would begin exploring options for a new aquatics and recreational centre.
The presentation also outlined the next projects in fixing the pool, including multiple investigations, repairs, inspections, updates, staff increase, and fixing the hot tub.
Residents have come to expect some closures at the pool, which can last for a couple of hours to a couple of days, depending on the issue. Last year, there was a second shutdown to fix the pool’s deck after its annual maintenance, and a temporary closure due to a CO2 alarm.
The full presentation about the North Peace Leisure Pool update can be viewed below:
