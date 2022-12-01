FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Leisure Pool was evacuated Thursday morning after a CO2 alarm went off.

According to Ryan Harvey with the city, the alarm was set off due to a mechanical issue with the water boiler, which has since been fixed.

Thursday morning, the pool was evacuated and closed due to the alarm. The lobby was later opened, but the change rooms and pool area remained closed until 10 a.m.

Story Continues Below

Harvey said staff are fairly confident it won’t happen again.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More