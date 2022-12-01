This holiday season, all of our Supporters are entered to win an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway!

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Leisure Pool was evacuated Thursday morning after a CO2 alarm went off.

According to Ryan Harvey with the city, the alarm was set off due to a mechanical issue with the water boiler, which has since been fixed.

Thursday morning, the pool was evacuated and closed due to the alarm. The lobby was later opened, but the change rooms and pool area remained closed until 10 a.m.

Harvey said staff are fairly confident it won’t happen again.

