PRRHD tax adjustment incoming for Dawson Creek hospital

The PRRHD has announced a “proactive” tax adjustment to support the Dawson Creek hospital replacement project.
Dawson Creek Hospital (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional Hospital District (PRRHD) has announced a “proactive” tax adjustment to support the Dawson Creek hospital replacement project. 

The PRRHD covers approximately 40 per cent of the project’s costs, with the rest being funded by the province through Northern Health. 

According to a release by the PRRHD, Northern Health has made the board aware that “a request for further increased funding support is impending.” 

To prepare for this potential request, the PRRHD will implement a tax adjustment, capped at 27 per cent of the forecasted final cost of the project. 

The PRRHD stated they were taking a “proactive approach to inform residents of this incoming tax adjustment.” 

The Dawson Creek hospital replacement project lost its first builder company, Clark Builders-Turner-HDR Architecture, due to being unable to reach an agreement with the group. 

The release stated that the new building proponent and the project’s total costs will be finalized and announced by Northern Health in the coming months.

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University’s English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons. More by Katherine Caddel

