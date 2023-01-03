DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A request for proposals will be issued later this month to find a builder for the new Dawson Creek and District Hospital.

According to a release from B.C.’s Ministry of Health, Northern Health could not reach an agreement with the previous design-builder, Clark Builders-Turner-HDR Architecture.

The ministry said the new proponent is expected to be selected in mid-January 2023, with construction to begin shortly after.

The ministry announced in September 2021 that Clark Builders-Turner-HDR Architecture would design and build the hospital.

Northern Health sent out an update in October 2022, saying the project was on schedule and that the design-builder’s next set of design and technical submissions should arrive in early 2023.

The ministry and Northern Health haven’t stated why they couldn’t reach an agreement with Clark Builders.

On Tuesday, the ministry said the new hospital’s design is approximately 60 per cent complete and continuing to advance. The new proponent will be tasked with completing and delivering the project.

“The new facility will provide a range of surgical services, as well as chemotherapy, ambulatory care, radiology, clinical support and pharmacy services,” said the ministry.

“There will also be space for a laboratory and diagnostic imaging, and a perinatal unit, including labour, delivery, recovery and post-partum rooms, as well as a nursery to support new parents and families.”

The 209,000-square-foot facility will have 70 beds, an increase of 24 beds compared to the existing hospital.

The ministry said there will also be a new in-patient suite and 18 beds for mental health service delivery. The emergency department will also increase in size from 10 to 15 treatment spaces.

Treaty 8 First Nations will also be consulted throughout the project to ensure culturally appropriate spaces are available, which will include a non-denominational spiritual room.

The existing hospital will remain open during the construction of the new hospital, which is expected to start accepting patients in 2027.

The project is funded by the provincial government, through Northern Health, and the Peace River Regional Hospital District.

