DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Northern Health says that work on the Dawson Creek and District Hospital Replacement project is on schedule.

The Northern Health Authority is working with the design-builder (Clark Builders-Turner-HDR Architecture) and the Ministry of Health to advance the new hospital’s design.

Northern Health says they have recently received, reviewed and provided feedback on the first design and technical submissions from the design-builder.

The submissions include the draft design and construction schedule, the proposed project management plan, and a schematic-level design.

The health authority is also reportedly in the final steps of acquiring the land for the new hospital site located at the intersection of 12th Street and 112th Avenue.

The City of Dawson Creek has approved the application to subdivide the land, and the transfer process is now advancing with the provincial government, according to Northern Health.

In October, Northern Health says Clark Builders-Turner-HDR Architecture is installing a ‘Quonset hut’ on the southwest corner of the current hospital with mock-ups of certain areas of the new facility.

A Quonset hut is a lightweight structure of corrugated galvanized steel with a semi-cylindrical cross-section.

In November, a select group of users will reportedly be guided through to experience certain design features, and the hut will be updated with more detail as the design advances.

Northern Health says that by the end of the fall, it expects to have received and reviewed the financial submission from Clark Builders-Turner-HDR Architecture.

The next set of design and technical submissions from the design-builder should arrive in early 2023, which will build on previous submissions with more detailed architectural and engineering drawings that incorporate feedback from the project team and users.

Northern Health says it has been and continues to conduct many engagement activities, including user consultation, special topic meetings, and multiple working groups.

For more information on the engagement activities, visit the update page or email letstalkDCHD@northernhealth.ca.