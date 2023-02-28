Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month: Madix Palfy

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Vision Care’s Youth Athlete of the Month continues to show the athletic talent in Fort St. John, with recent recipient Madix Palfy.
Most 16-year-olds probably don’t put much thought into their mental and physical health, but not Madix, who hopes to one day have a career as a personal trainer or in a sports medicine-related field.
Madix’s passion and drive as a multisport athlete have seemingly put him in a good position for the future that he wants.
Spending over half his life, or 11 years, playing soccer at the club and school levels led to post-secondary coaches expressing interest in Madix.
“Going to post-secondary schools is definitely in my interest. I’ve already talked to a few college coaches about playing for their teams like Grand Prairie and Prince George,” said Madix.
Seeing as Madix has a few years left before making a solidified decision on his future, other options may present themself. He has been playing volleyball at the club and school level for about two years and said if he can develop more in the sport, he may receive college offers in two different sports.
Aside from playing for North Peace Secondary School’s volleyball and soccer teams, Madix has played for the Northern Strikers through the Fort St. John Soccer Club and the Northern BC Volleyball Club, or Fort St John ICE. He also plays for the BC Surf Soccer Club, an academy focusing on player development at all levels.
Soccer isn’t just a sport that his parents signed him up for or that he just stumbled into, it’s a family passion. Madix says his parents met through the sport.
Despite his family’s history within the sport, the central defensive midfielder’s love of soccer wasn’t immediate.
“As I started getting older, I kind of grew a love for the sport, and continuing to play with my friends and getting better is something I enjoy.”
His favourite moments playing soccer all involve travel and hanging with his friends.
“[My favourite is] probably all the times like going down to Edmonton for our league and just staying in a room hotel with all our friends talking about the game and our love for the sport.”
With his busy schedule balancing friends, family, sports and school, Madix tries to focus on eating good, sleeping well and staying positive. This was advice past down to him from coaches and more experienced players.
For any youth athlete thinking about going down the same route as Madix, he said to focus on one thing at a time before taking it to the next level.
“If you’re really interested, like hone in on what you want to accomplish, have an idea of what you want to do,” said Madix.
Congratulations to Madix Palfy for being named the Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month for February.
