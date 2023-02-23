Kids across Canada can name future RCMP dogs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The RCMP is asking kids in Canada to name thirteen puppies born in the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alberta.
“A new letter is selected each year to start the names. For 2023, all the names must begin with the letter ‘S,’” said the RCMP.
The centre “is looking for original and creative names that these dogs can wear with pride during their career serving Canadian communities.”
To enter, kids must be between the ages of 4 and 14, live in Canada, and only one suggestion can be submitted per child.
The name suggested must be one or two syllables and be no longer than nine letters.
Entries will be accepted until March 16th, and winners will be announced on April 6th on the RCMP website and social media.
Winners, one from each province and territory, will be given a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the puppy they name, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.
Additionally, once a name is submitted online, contestants will be invited to submit art that may be showcased in the centre or on their social media with the artist’s first name and province or territory.
Visit the RCMP’s website for more information.
