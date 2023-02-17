Upper Pine Gospel Chapel continues services

After the Upper Pine Gospel Chapel burned down in early 2023, services continue as the board deals with insurance.
By News February 17, 2023
The burned out remains of a church in the winter with trees in the background.
What remains of the Upper Pine Chapel after the fire. (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. — After the Upper Pine Gospel Chapel burned down in early 2023, services continue as the board deals with insurance.

Andy Burkholder, Upper Pine Gospel Chapel Chair, said they do plan to build a new church at the existing location but are currently dealing with insurance, which is slow moving. 

Services continue at the Rose Prairie Community Centre at 7077 260 Road, Burkholder explained.

Churchgoers were forced to watch as their chapel burned to the ground on January 13th due to the Upper Pine Gospel Chapel being out of any fire department’s jurisdiction.

The Fort St. John RCMP said when the report came in at 12:34 a.m., the church was already engulfed in flames.

