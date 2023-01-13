ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. — Churchgoers were forced to watch as their chapel burned to the ground Friday morning due to the Upper Pine Gospel Chapel being out of any fire department’s jurisdiction.

The Fort St. John RCMP said when the report came in at 12:34 a.m., the church was already engulfed in flames.

Witnesses said that no one was in the church at the time of the fire.

Wolf Korfmann, a church member, said he had been by the chapel at 11:30 p.m., and everything was fine.

“Then somebody shortly after 12 [a.m.] called, that it’s on fire. It was 12:30 [a.m.], and it was completely [on] fire,” Korfmann said.

While the building was on fire, church members were trying to save a vacant house on the property from getting damaged.

Korfmann explained that others in the area know they’re responsible for any fires on their property and have to be prepared.

“You have your own protection, fire extinguisher and stuff when you’re there, but nothing else,” he said.

Korfmann added they will have a church service on Sunday, the 15th, at the Rose Prairie Community Hall curling rink.

