ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. — Upper Pine Gospel Chapel burnt down early Friday morning, according to multiple reports from witnesses.

The Fort St. John RCMP said when the report came in at 12:34 a.m., the church was already engulfed in flames.

Witnesses said that no one was in the church at the time of the fire.

“The investigating is in the early stages and will be ongoing,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter.

“Further investigation will continue once the structure has cooled enough to better evaluate.”

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP detachment at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477, or a tip can be submitted online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

Photo courtesy of Dan Maldonado

