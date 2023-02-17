465 organ transplants performed in BC last year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A total of 465 British Columbians received an organ transplant in 2022, 28 of whom call northern B.C. home.
A release from BC Transplant revealed that a record-breaking 159 dead donors and 74 living donors had contributed to 465 organ transplants in 2022.
While this total number is down from 2021 with 529 transplants, BC Transplant said the province’s number of dead donors increased from 28.5 per cent to 29.7 per cent.
As of 2022, 1.57 million B.C. residents are registered organ donors.
Despite the large numbers, BC Transplant said only one to two per cent of in-hospital deaths occur in a way that makes organ donation possible.
According to BC Transplant, there is no age limit on organ donations, and the one-time process to register takes about two minutes.
For more information about organ donation or to verify organ donation status, visit BC Transplant’s website.
