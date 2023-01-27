FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Event organizers for the Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge and Sid Davis Memorial Cup will hold a volunteer sign-up event at Mighty Peace Brewing on Monday.

Community members interested in helping out with the event can head to the brewery between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. to sign up, meet with event organizers, and find out what the Crystal Cup is all about.

Event organizers also announced earlier this week that Jacob Ardown and Olly Postanin, the hilarious hockey duo from On The Bench, will guest appear at this year’s Crystal Cup for the first time ever.

The Crystal Cup returns for its eighth year after a three-year hiatus and will span across ten rinks on Charlie Lake.

Registration for the tournament closes on February 10th. More information on the event and registration can be found on the Crystal Cup’s Facebook page and website.

The Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge and Sid Davis Memorial Cup kicks off from February 24th to 26th.

