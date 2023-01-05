FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Preparation for the 2023 Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge is underway and running smoothly, according to event organizer Neil Evans.

“We’ve already hit up the sponsorship trail and now we’re gonna really start pumping the event in the next month, which will be nearing the registration deadline of February 10th,” said Evans.

The Crystal Cup returns for its eighth year after a three-year hiatus and will span across ten rinks on Charlie Lake.

Story Continues Below

The tournament will feature the open, sapphire, and coal divisions, and the Sid Davis Youth Memorial portion of the Cup will have 10 teams for under-7, under-9, under-11, under-15, and under-8.

As one of the initial founders of the pond hockey challenge, Evans believes the Crystal Cup extends beyond the hockey community.

“It’s something that myself and my hockey buddies essentially created and it brought the community together,” said Evans.

“Not just the hockey community, but families and friends together, friends calling friends from all over Canada to come and join them for the Crystal Cup. It’s that sense of being not only involved in your own community but creating community as well.”

The Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge kicks off from February 24th to 26th.

Registration for the event closes firmly on February 10th.

Volunteers are needed for the Crystal Cup, with details on how to get involved soon to follow.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More