FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Shane Sutherland has been denied bail before he stands trial for the death of Amanda Black, which occurred in early 2021.

Sutherland is accused of the murder of Black, 22, who was his girlfriend at the time of her death.

Black was found deceased at a home in Village St. John on February 8th, 2021. RCMP arrested Sutherland shortly afterwards.

Story Continues Below

He appeared in court in Fort St. John on Wednesday and was denied bail by Justice Ronald Tindale.

Sutherland opted for a trial by judge alone, and his next appearance is on May 15th for trial in Fort St. John.

The charge of second-degree murder has yet to be proven in court. Sutherland remains in custody at this time.

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More