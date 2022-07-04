FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Amanda Black is opting for trial by judge alone, starting January 9th, 2023.

Shane Sutherland appeared virtually in Fort St. John Supreme Court Monday morning and has chosen not to proceed by a jury trial, court heard.

He was arrested in February 2021 after RCMP were called to the Village St. John town-home complex on 102 Avenue where Black was found deceased.

The charge of second-degree murder has yet to be proven in court, and Sutherland remains in custody.