FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Energetic City Roller Derby Association’s “Killbillies” are looking for female skaters aged 18 and over to join their team.

According to Killbillies’ captain Jenna Roy, women with any level of fitness ability or roller derby experience are welcome to try out at the team’s drop-in skate.

“It’s basically like a free drop-in. Give it a try, see how you do, see how you like it,” said Roy.

“You don’t have to know what you’re doing. Just come, put the skates on, and we’ll do some drills and show you what it’s all about.”

Women who are interested in trying roller derby are invited to the Killbillies’ “Freshmeat Tuesday” at Taylor Elementary School on January 31st, February 7th, and 21st, and March 7th from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Earlier this month, the team announced its schedule for the first half of the 2023 season.

More information can be found on the team’s Facebook page.

