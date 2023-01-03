FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Energetic City Roller Derby Association has announced its new schedule for the beginning of 2023.

The association announced the schedule for the first half of the 2023 season on its Facebook page on Monday, with the first open skate lined up for January 10th, 2023.

Every second Tuesday until March 7th will be an open practice for skaters of all levels and experience. The first drop-in is free, and it’s $10 per session after that.

Skaters on the official Fort St. John Killbillies roster are set to practice on Thursdays.

President of the association, Jenna Hildebrand, said they’re hoping to get more interest in the group this year.

“There’s probably about 10 of us left from prior to Covid. Last year we had a couple of newbies come out and try, but no one really that stuck with it,” Hildebrand said.

“I think our main goal is just to rebuild, get it back out there, and get a crew back together.”

Hildebrand also said that roller derby is a sport for everyone. While their division is female only, she said it’s open to people of all skill levels.

“We provide gear, and you can come to try for free for one time, see if you like it, see if you want to continue coming, and then go from there,” Hildebrand said.

Tuesday and Thursday practices will both be held at the Taylor School Gym from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on the Energetic City Roller Derby Association or to contact the group, visit their Facebook page.

