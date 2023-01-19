FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A documentary by a local filmmaker on the 2022 Freedom Convoy is set to debut in Fort St. John at the end of January.

Unacceptable? was created by local filmmaker and president of Eagle Vision Video Production, Benjamin Haab. The Eagle Vision crew took off to follow the convoy when it kicked off, and after a year of work, they are ready to debut their documentary.

On making a documentary on such a turbulent subject, Haab said that creating the documentary felt both patriotic and depressing.

Story Continues Below

“It was an extremely patriotic feeling and moment being in downtown Ottawa,” Haab said.

“It was also an extremely depressing documentary to make as well. And the sole fact that you got to see people’s disparity in the world, and, frankly, anger and people not being kind to one another.”

Haab said the anger and disparity came from both sides of the debate, and dealing with the aftermath has been “interesting” to deal with.

The website for the film states that one of the documentary’s goals was transparency and wanting to get all sides of the story. In a previous interview with Energeticcity.ca, Haab said he had trouble finding people willing to interview from those who opposed the convoy.

When asked if he had managed to succeed in gaining a balanced perspective from both sides, Haab said that he felt the film was not balanced in that regard.

“80 per cent of our interviews have all been people that are either for the convoy, or in support of the convoy, or were there themselves,” Haab explained.

Haab said that the problem stemmed from most people against the convoy refusing in-person interviews. However, Haab did receive some stories from people through email.

Haab said there were two main reasons for this, the first being that people were afraid to come forward and detail their stories for fear of backlash. The other reason was that they did not want to seem like they were “legitimizing” the Freedom Convoy.

Despite this, Haab said he feels they still managed to be objective.

“I would say we’ve done a very good job of being objective with not skewing people’s information and showing their stories for what they were. Not diverging away from what we believe was truthful about the actual protest itself,” Haab explained.

Haab said he hopes the audience will walk away with more questions than answers after the film.

“Our goal is to present the convoy as it was, as truthful and accurate as we can portray it, [and] people’s experiences within the convoy,” Haab said.

“And I hope our audience goes away with the question [of] whether or not it was acceptable or not.”

Unacceptable? will premiere in Fort St. John on January 30th. The screening is sold out, and tickets went so fast that two auditoriums were booked for the event.

The film will have a screening in Calgary before being released onto a streaming service. The details of the Calgary screening and streaming platform have yet to be announced.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More