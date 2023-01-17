FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) said they plan to install a camera at one of the worst intersections in Fort St. John.

The ministry stated they plan to install the camera this spring at the intersection of 108th Street and Highway 97 to help assess traffic patterns.

“This will help our engineers make recommendations for possible improvements,” MOTI said.

Energeticcity.ca received this information after reaching out for a comment about the intersection following an accident on January 12th.

On the morning of January 12th, Steffy Schick was hit at the intersection while trying to turn left. The severity of the accident put Schick in the hospital.

In a comment on social media afterwards, Schick thanked everyone that helped her and said there needed to be a left turn signal at the intersection.

Schick’s accident is one of many to occur at the intersection of 108th Street and the Alaska Highway. The intersection is also referred to as 109th Street and Highway 97 as 108th Street turns into 109th Street south of the highway.

According to crash data from ICBC, between 2017 and 2021, 62 crashes occurred at that intersection — 22 of those crashes resulted in injury or fatality.

The City of Fort St. John considered concepts to help aid in improving the intersection back in 2017. After a committee of the whole meeting at city hall in August 2018 in which business owners along the road expressed concerns about blocking off the road, their suggestions of line painting and further signage were followed through.

In their statement, MOTI said the safety of the “travelling public” is very important to them and that they are working closely with the City of Fort St. John to review the intersection.

