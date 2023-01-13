FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John woman was grateful to the people who helped her after getting hit at one of the most dangerous intersections in the city at the 108th/109th Street and Highway 97 intersection.

Thursday morning, Steffy Schick, a mother of one, was turning left off Highway 97 onto 108th Street when she was hit by another car going straight.

Schick said she inched forward as she couldn’t see if she could turn and was hit.

In a social media post later the same day, she thanked everyone who helped her out, from the bystanders to hospital staff.

In the aftermath, all she could say was that the intersection needs a left turn signal, and she was thankful her daughter was not in the car.

Due to new traffic and collision data, the city claimed they are “actively” working with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) to address the intersection issues.

Issues stemming from the intersection have been brought up to city council in the past.

In a regular council meeting on December 11th, 2017, council was presented with three options to improve the intersection of 108th Street and Alaska Road North.

Option One – A centre median to help eliminate left turns in and out of Alaska Road going west and eastbound.

Option Two – Triangular islands on the east and west side of the intersection to eliminate unnecessary left-hand turns.

Option Three – The hybrid option combines one and two with a median on the south leg of the intersection and two triangular islands.

The intersection off of Highway 97 at 108th Street and Alaska Road North. (Urban Systems)

In a committee of the whole meeting in August of 2018, businesses along Alaska Road North expressed their concerns about blocking off the road. They presented their own ideas to mitigate collisions, mainly with updated signage and line painting.

According to the city, following the August 2018 meeting, signage and line painting improvements were made, and staff met with the MOTI to find other solutions.

Details on the council meetings can be found below:

Energeticcity.ca staff reached out to MOTI for comment. Further updates are expected.

Photo courtesy of Steffy Schick.

