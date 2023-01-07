FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After almost one year of employment, Peace Gallery North curator Jacqueline Benedetto has resigned from her position.

Benedetto expressed her gratitude for her experience at Peace Gallery North, and described her time at the gallery as “one of her favourite jobs she’s ever had.”

“ I even enjoyed the organizational side of it, having to schedule and organize things,” said Bendetto.

Story Continues Below

“At the end of the day, meeting and being around so many amazing artists, and being able to be part of that community along with being an integral aspect that provides the opportunities for artists to have this space as a platform for this work, I think it’s really important.”

According to Benedetto, the art community in Fort St. John is often overlooked.

“People don’t always think of art as the first thing when they think about Fort St. John, and it’s such an important enriching thing,” said Benedetto.

“To be a part of that has been incredibly enriching.”

With highlighting the work of local artists as her priority, Benedetto’s tenure at Peace Gallery North included exhibits like Living in Peace, Multiformity, and Quilts. She was also tasked with organizing an art auction last fall.

“I feel so thankful that I had the opportunity to be part of planning that,” said Benedetto.

“The amount of personal and professional growth and the amount I was able to believe in my ability to accomplish something like that – I will always have that with me.”

Benedetto plans to move to the Okanagan after her last day on January 7th. Taking her place is Florencia Ormeno, a printmaker who studied a major in art and finished with architecture.

Florencia Ormeno will take Benedetto’s place as Peace Gallery North Curator. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

Ormeno moved to Fort St. John from Chile seven months ago and is “excited” to fill the role of curator at Peace Gallery North.

“I am looking forward to contributing to the community and the art scene of Fort St. John and its surrounding areas”, said Ormeno.

“I’ve already met a few artists from participating in the gallery’s open studio, so I am very excited to work behind the scenes now.”

Ormeno’s position as curator for Peace Gallery North will begin in mid-January.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More