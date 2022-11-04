FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Just in time for the winter season, Peace Gallery North’s “Quilts” exhibit opens Friday evening, featuring the textile work of Julie Von Hollen.

“Quilts” opens this evening at Peace Gallery North. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

The exhibit features a variety of colourful quilts hung on display throughout the gallery.

According to Peace Gallery North curator Jacqueline Benedetto, Von Hollen is a dedicated, fast worker who uses an industrial sewing machine to create her pieces.

Story Continues Below

“She really flies through these quilts and is able to get one done in a fairly small amount of time compared to what the standard might be for quilting,” said Benedetto

The majority of quilts on display are for sale as well.

The majority of quilts on display are for sale. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

An opening reception for “Quilts” will be held Friday evening from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Peace Gallery North.

The exhibit will be on display until November 26th.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT