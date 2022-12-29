FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The boarded ice rink at Kin Park is now open, but the city said some patches of ice are still thin.

The City of Fort St. John said crews will continue to flood the rink to build up the ice.

The opening of the boarded ice rink follows the Matthews Park skating loop opening earlier in December.

A couple of other outdoor ice rinks remain closed for the time being.

According to the city, the Kin Park leisure ice surface is waiting for pavilion construction to be completed, and the ice-making at Surerus Park has not begun.

