FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The skating loop at Matthews Park is now open, with the remaining outdoor rinks expected to be accessible in the coming weeks.

Ryan Harvey with the City of Fort St. John said the boarded rink at Kin Park is still being worked on and expected to be finished by the weekend.

Harvey said that due to the construction at the Kin Park pavilion, the park’s leisure surface would take a little longer to prepare. It is expected to be available sometime in the new year.

Water truck at an outdoor skating rink. (City of Fort St. John – Facebook)

Harvey explained that putting in the ice rinks at each park is essentially just “lots of water and cold temperatures.”

A bit more of a process is required at the boarded rink in Kin Park, Harvey added, as a liner needs to be put down before flooding.

City crews will be responsible for the upkeep of the ice surfaces throughout the season.

