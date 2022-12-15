FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is showing its support for the new OPS site following a letter heard during December 12th’s regular council meeting.

The city’s response, dated December 14th, stated that the provincial government holds the jurisdiction for the planning and implementing of the overdose prevention services, therefore, Northern Health does not require the City of Fort St. John’s approval.

Mayor Lilia Hansen still voiced her support for the OPS site.

“The ongoing opioid crisis in our community and throughout the province is a human tragedy that must be addressed,” Hansen said in a statement.

“The City of Fort St. John supports and recognizes the need for wraparound harm reduction

services in our community with consideration to the appropriate location and safety measures of these services.”

The city also reiterated that Northern Health, through Urban Matters, will host public engagement sessions beginning in 2023 and that the city encouraged citizens to be involved in the engagement process.

Community members may also provide their input to Northern Health by emailing hello@northernhealth.ca or to Dan Davies, MLA Peace River North, at dan.davies.MLA@leg.bc.ca.

A letter dated November 28th from Angela De Smit, Chief Operating Officer of Northeast Health Service Delivery Area, was heard during December 12th’s regular council meeting.

The letter from De Smit told the city that Northern Health had signed the lease for the new space at 10067-100th Avenue in Fort St. John, with intentions to use it as a wraparound harm reduction space.

The city’s letter can be viewed below:

