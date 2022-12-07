Support local news and get a FREE mug!

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After multiple delays, the Farrell Creek Bridge expansion joints were successfully replaced early Wednesday morning.

According to Flatiron Constructors Canada, the Highway 29 road closures from December 7th to 9th will no longer be necessary.

The Farrell Creek bridge project is part of Site C’s realignment of Highway 29 in preparation for the reservoir filling.

Cam Fischer, the superintendent, apologized for any inconvenience the closures may have caused on behalf of Flatiron Constructors Canada.

