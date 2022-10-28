FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Farrell Creek bridge opened to vehicles on Thursday as part of the realigned roadway on Highway 29.

Bob Gammer, a BC Hydro spokesperson, says the bridge is 417 metres long and 36 metres high.

Once the reservoir is filled, the water will be about 20 metres deep at the bridge.

The bridge isn’t the only new addition in the Farrell Creek area.

“There are about five and a half kilometres of highway on either side of the bridge that’s new as well,” Gammer explained.

As part of the Site C project, he says there are about 32 kilometres of realigned highway planned, and construction has been underway since 2020.

As of Thursday, BC Hydro now has two out of the five bridges in service.

Dry Creek opened in September, and Gammer says Cache Creek will “hopefully” be ready by the end of November. The remaining bridges are expected to open next year.

