FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Flatiron Construction has rescheduled the Farrell Creek bridge closure for the second time.

The work that was rescheduled to begin November 26th has been pushed back again. It will now take place from Saturday, December 3rd, to Friday, December 9th, between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The company said that due to a design change, joint plates at the west and east abutments of the bridge need to be changed. For this, the entirety of the two-kilometre section of the road will need to be closed.

The closure will allow no traffic through, with the exception of emergency vehicles. All other traffic is expected to reroute to Highway 97 from Chetwynd to Dawson Creek.

The Farrell Creek bridge project is part of Site C’s realignment of Highway 29 in preparation for the reservoir filling.

