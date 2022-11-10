FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Farrell Creek Bridge closure, scheduled to begin November 21st, has been pushed back.

According to Flatiron Construction field engineer Luke Phillips, the change of date is due to a delay in the shipping of the joint plates needed.

Both lanes of the bridge will now be closed beginning Saturday, November 26th, to Friday, December 2nd, each night from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Due to a design change, the construction company is required to change the joint expansion plates at both abutments.

A drawing of the closure. (Civil North Consulting)

There will be a lane available in the event of an emergency for emergency vehicles. Still, non-emergency traffic will not be allowed due to a safety concern based on the installation.

Traffic will be rerouted to Highway 97 from Chetwynd to Dawson Creek.

