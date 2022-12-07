DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The BC SPCA has seen an increased demand for pet food banks, including at the South Peace Branch in Dawson Creek.

The SPCA said it meticulously tracks how much is used in its food banks, and in nearly every aspect, the food bank at the branch in Dawson Creek has seen an increase in use from 2021 to 2022.

The only decrease was in the amount of kitty litter provided — nearly 1,000 kilograms less was provided in 2022 than in 2021.

Food bank statistics for the South Peace branch of the SPCA for 2021 and 2022. (Supplied – SPCA)

Contributing to the rise in food bank users, the Dawson Creek location saw an increase in the number of animals helped in 2022, almost 100 more than the previous year.

The Fort St. John facility, the North Peace branch, is not running its food bank program due to issues with its building that closed to the public earlier this year.

However, the North Peace branch is again collecting donations for the program, according to the BC SPCA.

Diana Waters, BC SPCA outreach specialist, said the SPCA accepts donations of unopened pet food and cat litter for the community food banks.

To donate, volunteer or learn more, visit spca.bc.ca.

