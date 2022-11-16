FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace branch of the SPCA is still searching for a new location and has now expanded the search.

Due to the “lack of available sites” in Fort St. John, the SPCA is now looking for a location in the Peace River Regional District or Taylor.

Adrienne McBride, senior director for Community Animal Centres for the BC SPCA, said the issue has been the “limited inventory” of suitable buildings in the Energetic City.

Story Continues Below

“The community has been incredibly helpful with our search, and we have pursued numerous properties, but each one has led to a dead end, either because the building has already been leased or it is not zoned appropriately to house animals,” McBride said.

The local branch’s existing facility was closed in March for structural assessments, which later determined that animals, staff, and volunteers could not safely return to the building.

McBride said the SPCA is grateful to the City of Fort St. John’s staff for working with the SPCA to find a solution.

She said services have continued since March with help from the community and the South Peace location, but they would like a physical space to work from again.

“Where we can welcome people face to face, process adoptions, continue to provide kenneling for stray animals in Fort St. John and the District of Taylor, and provide easy access to community outreach programs such as our pet food bank,” she said.

The SPCA is looking for a short-term lease for now, but they would like to find a long-term facility for the North Peace SPCA.

McBride said they are committed to staying in the community.

“We are grateful to those who have reached out to us to help us find a long-term solution for our future here. In the meantime, we will continue to work with our partners to ensure animals are safe and warm as winter approaches,” she added.

Updates will be shared on the BC SPCA website.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT