FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Assessments of the current North Peace SPCA building have concluded that it is unsafe for use.

The shelter is now looking for a new facility in Fort St. John.

The North Peace SPCA building was temporarily closed in March of this year to conduct further structural assessments.

After an initial inspection identified safety concerns with the building, the SPCA told Energeticcity.ca in May that a search had begun for a new location to lease while awaiting the results of the assessments.

The completed assessments determined that animals, staff and volunteers cannot safely return to the building, according to the SPCA.

During this time, animal services have continued with the help of foster homes and local kennels, as well as staff working off-site to respond to animal-related calls.

Candance Buchamer, manager of the branch, says they are working with local real estate experts to find a location for the SPCA services in the community.

Currently, they are looking at lease and lease-to-own options as they assess how they can best serve North Peace animals and pet guardians going forward.

She says the BC SPCA is committed to the animals and people of Fort St. John.

“I do not have a location or time frame as of yet. But the BC SPCA is looking at moving forward as quickly as possible, now that a full assessment of the old location is complete and has identified that the building is no longer useable,” Buchamer stated.

Further updates on the location and progress to come.