FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to unknown problems with the current building, the North Peace SPCA is looking for a new space to lease.

Candace Buchamer, who is now the manager for both the North and South Peace SPCA branches, says it’s been an ongoing issue.

Initially, the branch was told earlier this year they would receive results from a structural review in six weeks following an inspection where concerns were identified. Since the organzation has yet to receive a report, they started looking at other options, said Buchamer.

“[It] has to be the light industrial. And obviously, now that we’re heading into the summer and some of the oil field projects are starting up, we’re having some difficulties finding appropriate spaces to move into,” said Buchamer.

The branch still continues to operate despite the facility being closed, thanks largely to the foster homes that have stepped up, Buchamer says.

Fosters also lent a huge helping hand with the emergency intake of the 21 dogs and puppies in April.

“All the puppies are very well socialized, they’re super happy, and just at healthy weights moving into their adoptive homes,” she said.

Buchamer says the branch has received an outstanding response from across the province, and even from the United States, about adopting the puppies.

Some of the puppies that were available for adoption have gone to local homes. The mother and three other puppies are still looking for a home and have been moved closer to Prince George.

“It’s just finding a home for the wonderful mom who kept them all alive for that first little bit. She’s doing amazing. She looks so healthy.”

When the mother was first brought into the branch, Buchamer says she didn’t have much energy.

“When she came in, she was exhausted. She wasn’t feeling well because of her infection. So her personality was just very down and kind of guarded,” she explained.

But now, Buchamer says the mom is very happy and playful.

The branch is once again putting the call out to the community for fosters as they’re in the midst of “kitten season.”

“Currently, in Fort St. John, we have nine litters or pregnant cats that we’re trying to find foster placements for as soon as possible,” she said.

“It would be a huge benefit. It’s much safer and better for them than being on the street and having nothing. A bathroom means a lot to somebody who doesn’t really have a safe, secure space,” she explained.

Not only is the SPCA seeing an influx in kittens, but they have also seen an increase in puppy litters as well.

If fostering isn’t something community members can take on, the SPCA is also looking for general donations.

They are primarily looking for kitten and adult cat supplies, such as clumping litter, food, and kitten milk. Monetary donations are also accepted.

The branch is also looking for volunteers to help out with its recycling program to help ease the boarding expenses they have accrued due to their building being closed.

Buchamer says they’re always looking for people to help sort bottles or take them to the depot.

Community members can still contact the branch at 250-785-7722, but they will need to leave a voicemail that will be transcribed and sent to staff who will return calls.

The branch can also be contacted by email at northpeace@spca.bc.ca or through their Facebook page.

To become a foster or volunteer, visit the BC SPCA website.