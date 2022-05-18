FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first of the puppies that were rescued back in April are now up for adoption.

So far, the few puppies that are available are up for adoption from the North Peace Branch of the SPCA.

The SPCA says they do not know the specific breed, but they expect a lab/collie mix, saying that the dogs will be between 60 and 90 pounds fully grown.

To adopt one of these puppies, or any of the animals available for adoption, an application form will need to be filled out through the SPCA website.



The organization notes that preference is given to local applicants due to COVID-19 travel recommendations.

If selected, you will hear from staff or volunteers to continue the adoption process, including meeting the animal.

To start the adoption process of these or any of the other animals, visit the adopt page on spca.bc.ca.

Below, there are pictures of the puppies available and their current names. They are approximately two months old.

Bowser (BCSPCA)

Nibbler (BCSPCA)

Jenkins (BCSPCA)