

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local rugby player has committed to MacDowell Rugby Academy in Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island.

Waylon Fenton has had an eventful year, after competing in the LA 7’s International Rugby Tournament with the Indigenous Thunder Rugby Club last summer, setting national records at the Northern Powerlifting Classic last weekend, and now, committing to a semester at MacDowell Rugby Academy.

The 16-year-old met Robin MacDowell, director of rugby at the academy and Team Canada alumni, on Vancouver Island at the under-18 rugby team trials.

Fenton said after discussing the program and what it had to offer, he decided to take the opportunity to work on developing his rugby career with MacDowell.

“Robin MacDowell has helped a lot of people in the past really develop their rugby career,” said Fenton.

“So to be able to go to Cowichan Valley, where they’re playing and practicing rugby every single day, I think I could definitely improve.”

Fenton’s semester at MacDowell Rugby Academy begins in February of 2023.

