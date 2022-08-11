FORT ST. JOHN, BC – Three local teens are heading down south with the Indigenous Thunder Rugby Club for the LA 7’s international rugby tournament. Waylon Fenton will be representing Inuvialuk, along with Hailey and Adalyn Dutchak, who are accompanying as highly accomplished players.

The Dutchak girls are invested and involved in Indigenous rugby and have been invited by the Indigenous Thunder Rugby Club to represent with alongside Fenton.

This will be Fenton’s first trip to the U.S.A, and he has been preparing by resting, drinking lots of water, and focusing on cardio and strength training.

Fenton’s advice for young Indigenous athletes is to stay focused and not let anyone’s negativity have an impact on their performance.

“Just keep working towards your goals and know what you’re worth,” said Fenton. “Know that the work that you put in is counted for and goes towards something.”

Fenton hopes to one day play rugby professionally at an international level.

The trio will take off for Shawnigan Lake on Vancouver Island for training next week. Their journey will come to a head in LA on August 27th and 28th where they will compete in the U18’s division of the LA 7s international rugby tournament.