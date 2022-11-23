FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A couple of Fort St. John powerlifters set national records over the weekend.

Waylon Fenton, Evan Baker, Prestin Gessner, Aaron Sampson, Robyn Sampson, and Laughton Fehr all travelled to Prince George to compete in the Northern Powerlifting Classic. All six competitors train at Gators Gym in Fort St. John.

Fenton, Baker, and Gessner all set national in their classes for the World Powerlifting Congress. This was the first powerlifting meet for all three competitors, who are all 16 years old.

Evan Baker, Waylon Fenton, Prestin Gessner, after setting records in the Northern Powerlifting Classic on Nov. 19. (supplied)

A bench press record of 122.5 kg, or 270.06 lbs, was set by Fenton.

Baker set a record in deadlift at 272.5 kg, or 600.75 lbs.

Gessner set two records in bench press at 107.5 kg, or 236 lbs, and in deadlift at 235 kg, or 518 lbs.

Prestin earned the honour of being named top lifter, with Baker and Fenton taking second and third place, respectively.

Aaron Sampson and Fehr placed first in their class, and Robyn Sampson placed second.

