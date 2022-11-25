CHETWYND, B.C. — The art pieces used to break a Guinness world record in Chetwynd will be used as a mural.

On Thursday the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) approved the installation of the mural on the Chetwynd and District Recreation Centre.

The mural is of the Table-Top mountain landscape and will be installed on the south wall of the curling rink.

Story Continues Below

The decision was made on November 24th at a regional board meeting in Dawson Creek.

On September 17th, 2022, the Chetwynd Community Arts Council set a world record for having the most people painting blindfolded simultaneously with 320 standing participants.

The 17 metres by 8.5-metre mural consists of 300 of the final pieces to create the mural of the Table-Top Mountain landscape.

It will be installed securely to the centre and be treated to resist weather and UV damage.

The mural installation reportedly has minimal costs and conforms to District of Chetwynd bylaws, said the PRRD.

The recreation centre is owned by the PRRD, operated by the District of Chetwynd, and the Chetwynd Civic Properties Commission performs administrative duties.

Because the PRRD owns the building, it gets the final say on physical alterations.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More